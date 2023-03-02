RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Board Exam Admit Card 2023 to release soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, check details

File Photo

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE Admit Card 2023 is likely to release soon. RBSE is all set to issue the admit card soon for the Class 10 and 12 exams. Students who are preparing for the Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 will have to carry their admit cards to the exam centre. Once released, candidates can download the RBSE Class 10 and 12 admit cards from the official website - www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Exam Date 2023

According to the RBSE Date Sheet 2023, RBSE Class 10 exam will be held from March 16 to April 11, 2023, while the RBSE Class 12 exam will be held from March 9 to April 12, 2023. The exams will be held in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

Once the admit card is released, schools will be required to download and allocate it to the students.

Rajasthan Board Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'RBSE Admit Card 2023' link on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page will now open

Step 4: Enter your school login and password

Step 5: Complete the RBSE login and download the admit card

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

Rajasthan RBSE Board Date Sheet 2023

RBSE has revised the board exam date sheet, the exam scheduled for April 3 will now be conducted on April 4, 2023. For the Rajasthan Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023, more than 21 lakh students have registered.