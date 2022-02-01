Search icon
Teachers Recruitment 2022: 32000 vacancies in THIS state - Know application fees, last date, how to apply

Rajasthan Primary Education Department has invited applications for recruitment to 32,000 posts under Primary and Upper Primary School Teachers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2022, 08:12 AM IST

The Rajasthan Primary Education Department has invited applications for direct recruitment to as many as 32,000 posts under Primary and Upper Primary School Teachers Level 1 and Level 2. The last date for submitting online applications is February 9, 2022.

Eligible candidates can visit https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/ and apply under General and Special Education categories for various subjects.

Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The online application fees for candidates belonging to General and OBC categories is Rs 100. Candidates under SC, ST, EWS, PWD, and Ex-servicemen categories have to pay Rs 60, while OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates have to pay Rs. 70 as application fee.

Rajasthan teachers recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on ‘Login’

Step 3: A new website - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/ will open

Step 4: Click on Registration

Step 5: Select the appropriate options to Register

Step 6: Registration ID (SSOID) and Password will be generated

Step 7:Login using SSOID and Password

Step 8: Fill in necessary details

Step 9: Select General/Special Teacher in Level 1 or Level 2 in the subject of your choice

Step 10: Pay the Application Fee

Step 11: Your application form is submitted

Candidates are requested to refer to the official website https://education.rajasthan.gov.in/ for updates. Candidates can contact the Director of Rajasthan Primary Education Department, Bikaner, between 9 am to 6 pm or contact the office through helpline number 0151-2207047 in case of queries, clarification or guidance regarding the application form.

