Teachers Recruitment 2022: 32000 vacancies in THIS state - Know application fees, last date, how to apply

The Rajasthan Primary Education Department has invited applications for direct recruitment to as many as 32,000 posts under Primary and Upper Primary School Teachers Level 1 and Level 2. The last date for submitting online applications is February 9, 2022.

Eligible candidates can visit https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/ and apply under General and Special Education categories for various subjects.

Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The online application fees for candidates belonging to General and OBC categories is Rs 100. Candidates under SC, ST, EWS, PWD, and Ex-servicemen categories have to pay Rs 60, while OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates have to pay Rs. 70 as application fee.

Rajasthan teachers recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on ‘Login’

Step 3: A new website - https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/ will open

Step 4: Click on Registration

Step 5: Select the appropriate options to Register

Step 6: Registration ID (SSOID) and Password will be generated

Step 7:Login using SSOID and Password

Step 8: Fill in necessary details

Step 9: Select General/Special Teacher in Level 1 or Level 2 in the subject of your choice

Step 10: Pay the Application Fee

Step 11: Your application form is submitted

Candidates are requested to refer to the official website https://education.rajasthan.gov.in/ for updates. Candidates can contact the Director of Rajasthan Primary Education Department, Bikaner, between 9 am to 6 pm or contact the office through helpline number 0151-2207047 in case of queries, clarification or guidance regarding the application form.