PNB SO Recruitment 2020: 535 vacancies for manager, senior manager posts, Apply online @pnbindia.in from September 8

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (Manager & Senior Manager). A total of 535 vacancies have been notified. Eligible and Interested candidates will be able to apply online PNB SO Recruitment 2020 from September 8, 2020 at pnbindia.in.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Online Applications can be filled up to September 29, 2020. Here are all the important details that candidates need to know:

Important Dates:

Opening date of online registration: September 8, 2020

Closing Date of online registration: September 29, 2020

Tentative Exam Date: October/November 2020

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details:

Total No. Of Vacancies - 535 Posts

Manager (Risk) - 160 Posts

Manager (Credit) - 200 Posts

Manager (Treasury) - 30 Posts

Manager (Architect) - 25 Posts

Manager (Civil) - 2 Posts

Manager (Economic) - 10 Posts

Manager ( HR) - 10 Posts

Senior Manager (Risk) - 40 Posts

Senior Manager (Credit) - 50 Posts

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Manager - Risk- Bachelor/Masters in Math/ Statistics/ Economics/ or FRM/ PRM/ DTIRM/ MBA (Finance)*/ CA/ ICWA/ CFA/ PGPBF minimum of 60% in aggregate.

Manager - Credit-CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute.* minimum of 60% in aggregate.

Manager - Treasury - MBA-Finance or equivalent from a recognized university/institute/CA/ ICWA/CFA/CAIIB/Diploma in Treasury Management/ PGPBF minimum of 60% in aggregate.

Manager- Law - Graduate with a degree in law or law graduate, a minimum of 60% in aggregate, who has passed 05 years integrated course from the university recognized by the Govt. of India.

Manager - Architect - Bachelor Degree in Architecture from a University recognized by Govt. of India/ Approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies.

Manager - Civil - B.E./ B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering from a University recognized by Govt. of India/ Approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies.

Manager - HR - Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/HR/ HRD/ HRM/ Labour Law with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.

Manager - Economics - Post Graduate Degree in Economics with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate OR equivalent CGPA from the University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.

Senior Manager - Risk - -Bachelor/Masters in Math/ Statistics/ Economics/ or FRM/ PRM/ DTIRM/ MBA (Finance)*/ CA/ ICWA/ CFA/ PGPBF.

Senior Manager - Credit -CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM or equivalent postgraduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute.

Age Limit:

Manager - 25 to 35 years

Senior Manager - 25 to 37 years

Note: There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates according to government norms.

Salary:

Manager - 31705-1145/1-32850- 1310/10-45950

Senior Manager - 42020 -1310/5-48570- 1460/2-51490

Selection Criteria:Selection will be through online test and/or interview.

Exam Pattern:PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Exam will be of 200 Marks for 120 Minutes covering the subjects of Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Professional Knowledge. The above tests except for the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. in English and Hindi.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Online Test. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Online Application Link to be active on September 8

How to apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2020Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 to 29 September 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Application Fee: