OSSC Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 7540 Teacher posts at ossc.gov.in, check eligibility, last date

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website at ossc.gov.in from December 11 onwards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 01:13 PM IST

File photo

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is inviting online applications for 7540 Regular Teacher posts for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at ossc.gov.in. The application process will begin on December 11, 2022. The last date to apply is January 9, 2023.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
TGT Arts: 1970
TGT PCM: 1419
TGT CBZ: 1205
Hindi: 1352
Sanskrit: 723
PET: 841
Telugu: 06
Urdu: 24

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Salary
TGT (Arts, PCM, CBZ): Rs 35,400/- per month level 9
Hindi teacher, Sanskrit teacher, Telugu teacher, Urdu teacher: Rs 35,400/- per month level 9
Physical education teacher: Rs 29,200/- per month level 8

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed HSC exam conducted by the board of secondary education, Odisha or any equivalent examination with Odia as a Language subject i.e., First second or third language. 

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Notification 

