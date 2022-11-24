Search icon
CTET 2022: Last date today to apply for CBSE CTET December exam at ctet.nic.in

CTET December registration began on October 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

CTET 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conclude the application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 today, November 24. Interested cand eligible candidates can apply for CTET December 2022 on ctet.nic.in. The application fee can be submitted till November 25.

CTET December registration began on October 31. The CBSE CTET will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in December 2022 or January 2023.

The detailed schedule of the exam will be available on the admit cards, CBSE said.

CTET 2022 application fee is Rs 1,000 for general and OBC candidates who appear for one paper (paper 1 or 2). For those who take both papers, the fee is Rs 1,200.

CTET is the Central Teachers' Eligibility Test that is conducted by the CBSE for appointing teachers’ for primary level and upper primary level teachers. The CTET score is used for the recruitment process in various Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, government, and private schools across the country. CTET comprises two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case of a candidate to teach classes 1 - 8, then they can appear for both papers in CTET.

The candidates applying for CTET are required: 

  • Go through the Information Bulletin carefully  
  • Check eligibility criteria.
  • Submit an online application through CTET's official website ctet.nic.in.
  • Write a complete mailing address with Postal PIN Code at the time of applying.
  • Decide the mode of payment of a fee.
  • To keep the Confirmation Page along.
  • If a candidate submits on-line more than one application, his/her candidature shall be liable to be cancelled and the candidate may also be debarred for future examination(s). No communication will be sent in this regard
