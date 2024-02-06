Twitter
Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend dance rehearsals for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, see viral video

Odisha News: 130 ‘Nand Ghars’ To Women And Children In Jharsuguda

Meet actress who quit studies after school, was rejected due to looks, then led record-breaking blockbuster, is now...

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code Bill

Meet man who started selling mosquito nets from his room, now has Rs 2,400 crore net worth, he is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend dance rehearsals for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, see viral video

Odisha News: 130 ‘Nand Ghars’ To Women And Children In Jharsuguda

Meet man who started selling mosquito nets from his room, now has Rs 2,400 crore net worth, he is from...

5 costliest drop catches in IPL history

List of states with highest number of IAS officers

Why green peas are a healthy choice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend dance rehearsals for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, see viral video

Meet actress who quit studies after school, was rejected due to looks, then led record-breaking blockbuster, is now...

When Esha Deol said husband Bharat Takhtani was 'cranky and irritated' with her: 'I wasn’t giving him...'

HomeEducation

Education

Odisha News: 130 ‘Nand Ghars’ To Women And Children In Jharsuguda

In a significant move to boost community welfare, 130 ‘Nand Ghars’ were inaugurated in Jharsuguda, marking a major stride in child and women's development.

article-main

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 11:33 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a significant move to boost community welfare, 130 ‘Nand Ghars’ were inaugurated in Jharsuguda, marking a major stride in child and women's development. These modernized anganwadis, established as part of a collaborative effort, are designed to serve as key centers for nurturing the growth and well-being of local communities, particularly focusing on young children and women.

Vedanta Aluminium, India's foremost aluminium producer, played a pivotal role in this initiative. The company's dedication to community upliftment was evident in the well-attended inauguration ceremony, highlighting its commitment to social responsibility. The event saw the participation of notable dignitaries such as Ms. Dipali Das, MLA, Jharsuguda, Mr. Prabir Kumar Nayak, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Ms. Punyabati Helen Khes, District Social Welfare Officer, Jharsuguda, and Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Aluminium.

Ms. Das lauded Vedanta's efforts, emphasizing the transformation of traditional anganwadis into well-equipped Nand Ghars, reflective of Vedanta's commitment to comprehensive community development. She particularly appreciated the modern amenities provided for the holistic development of children and their mothers. The state-of-the-art diagnostic centers in Jharsuguda and Laikera, she noted, were testament to Vedanta's unwavering dedication to local development.

Mr. Nayak remarked on the significance of the Nand Ghars in early childhood development, praising their advanced learning tools and distinct approach from conventional educational methods. Ms. Khes expressed gratitude to Vedanta for enriching children's learning experiences and encouraged further expansion of these transformative efforts.

Mr. Gupta, representing Vedanta Aluminium, echoed the company's vision of propelling women and child development across India. He outlined Vedanta's substantial investments in infrastructure and training, aimed at empowering rural women and providing children with strong foundational life skills. This approach, he noted, is instrumental in integrating rural communities into the socio-economic mainstream.

The Nand Ghars, equipped with smart TVs, water purifiers, clean toilets, and solar panels, offer an immersive educational experience and ensure essential amenities. They are designed under the Building As Learning Aid (BALA) approach, turning school walls into interactive learning resources. This integrated approach symbolizes a comprehensive strategy for child welfare and women's empowerment.

Read: Are our cities fit for children? A trade-off between comfort and health

Initiated in 2015 under the Anil Agarwal Foundation and in collaboration with the Government of India’s Ministry of Women & Child Development, Nand Ghar is Vedanta’s flagship community initiative. These centres extend beyond traditional anganwadis, offering holistic services in education, nutrition, healthcare, and skill development.

Aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals, Vedanta's social interventions in Jharsuguda and nearby areas impact over 3 lakh people annually, spanning education, healthcare, livelihood, and more. The company supports over 4000 women in SHGs, provides healthcare to 43,000 people yearly, assists over 13,000 students educationally, and has planted more than 1.48 lakh trees, emphasizing its deep-rooted commitment to sustainable community development.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Should Poonam Pandey face legal action for death hoax publicity stunt? Legal expert Dr Kislay Panday weighs in

Meet actor who quit college, made tea on sets, has 29 flops and just 1 solo hit, still worth Rs 280 crore, owns...

Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani confirm separation after 11 years of marriage; couple issues joint statement

Bill to prevent paper leaks set to be introduced in Parliament today, know all about it

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE