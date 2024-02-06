Odisha News: 130 ‘Nand Ghars’ To Women And Children In Jharsuguda

In a significant move to boost community welfare, 130 ‘Nand Ghars’ were inaugurated in Jharsuguda, marking a major stride in child and women's development. These modernized anganwadis, established as part of a collaborative effort, are designed to serve as key centers for nurturing the growth and well-being of local communities, particularly focusing on young children and women.

Vedanta Aluminium, India's foremost aluminium producer, played a pivotal role in this initiative. The company's dedication to community upliftment was evident in the well-attended inauguration ceremony, highlighting its commitment to social responsibility. The event saw the participation of notable dignitaries such as Ms. Dipali Das, MLA, Jharsuguda, Mr. Prabir Kumar Nayak, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Ms. Punyabati Helen Khes, District Social Welfare Officer, Jharsuguda, and Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Aluminium.

Ms. Das lauded Vedanta's efforts, emphasizing the transformation of traditional anganwadis into well-equipped Nand Ghars, reflective of Vedanta's commitment to comprehensive community development. She particularly appreciated the modern amenities provided for the holistic development of children and their mothers. The state-of-the-art diagnostic centers in Jharsuguda and Laikera, she noted, were testament to Vedanta's unwavering dedication to local development.

Mr. Nayak remarked on the significance of the Nand Ghars in early childhood development, praising their advanced learning tools and distinct approach from conventional educational methods. Ms. Khes expressed gratitude to Vedanta for enriching children's learning experiences and encouraged further expansion of these transformative efforts.

Mr. Gupta, representing Vedanta Aluminium, echoed the company's vision of propelling women and child development across India. He outlined Vedanta's substantial investments in infrastructure and training, aimed at empowering rural women and providing children with strong foundational life skills. This approach, he noted, is instrumental in integrating rural communities into the socio-economic mainstream.

The Nand Ghars, equipped with smart TVs, water purifiers, clean toilets, and solar panels, offer an immersive educational experience and ensure essential amenities. They are designed under the Building As Learning Aid (BALA) approach, turning school walls into interactive learning resources. This integrated approach symbolizes a comprehensive strategy for child welfare and women's empowerment.

Initiated in 2015 under the Anil Agarwal Foundation and in collaboration with the Government of India’s Ministry of Women & Child Development, Nand Ghar is Vedanta’s flagship community initiative. These centres extend beyond traditional anganwadis, offering holistic services in education, nutrition, healthcare, and skill development.

Aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals, Vedanta's social interventions in Jharsuguda and nearby areas impact over 3 lakh people annually, spanning education, healthcare, livelihood, and more. The company supports over 4000 women in SHGs, provides healthcare to 43,000 people yearly, assists over 13,000 students educationally, and has planted more than 1.48 lakh trees, emphasizing its deep-rooted commitment to sustainable community development.