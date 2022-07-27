Odisha JEE 2022 Result DECLARED at odishajee.com, check direct link to download OJEE rank cards

File Photo

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 Result has been announced today - July 27, 2022, at the Auditorium of the State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training, SCTE & VT. Students can check their OJEE 2022 Result at the official websites - www.odishajee.com, www.ojee.nic.in.

This year, OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to 8, 2022 in three shifts morning, afternoon, and forenoon.

OJEE Result 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination - ojee.nic.in, odishajee.com.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Download OJEE Rank Card - 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will now open where you can enter your roll number and other login details.

Step 4: Your OJEE Results 2022 will be displayed on your screen. -

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the rank card for future use.

Notably, the OJEE 2022 Result is more likely to be uploaded on odishajee.com. To check the scores, candidates must keep their Admit Card with them. The roll number on the Admit Card will help while checking the scores. Candidates are also advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates regarding the OJEE 2022 Result.

OJEE Result 2022: Marking scheme

Each correct answer shall fetch four marks

Each unattempted question will fetch zero

One mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.