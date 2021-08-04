NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam: BIG update on registration dates, details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 to August 10, 2021 till 5 pm. Candidates can apply for the examination online on the NTA NEET official site - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates willing to apply for B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course admission can also apply till the extended last date.

The application fees can be paid till 11.50 pm on August 10.

According to the official notification, the correction window will be opened from August 11 to August 14, 2021 for candidates to make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective online application form. Those candidates who have already applied for NEET (UG)-2021, can change their Choice of City for Exam Centre to Dubai (if they wish so) during the correction period.

The NEET-UG 2021 exam will be held on September 12, 2021 for 180 minutes, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The details of reporting time and the name of the centre will be mentioned on the NEET 2021 admit card to be issued to registered candidates.

NEET 2021 revised exam pattern

As per this year's exam pattern, the test will have 180 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Biology (Zoology and Botany), and Chemistry. All of the three subjects will have two sections - A and B.

Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions in the second section, the students will have the option to attempt any 10 questions. All the questions will be in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) pattern.

According to the marking scheme, students will get four marks for each correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The agency will not cut any mark for unattempted questions.

About NEET

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the solitary entrance exam conducted for admission in medical courses in India. NEET exam is conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency) for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, and other medical/paramedical courses admission in India.

NEET is the only qualifying medical entrance exam in the country. It was initiated by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Govt, of India.