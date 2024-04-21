NEET Sucess Story: Meet labour's daughter who topped in medical exam, got into AIIMS Delhi, she is from...

A farm laborer's daughter from Kiratpur village in Bijnor is one of the students in the newest intake of prospective medical professionals at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Charul Honariya, 18, is the first person from her village to go to college and study medicine. She started her online studies from home because of the pandemic. She uses her smartphone to log into her online classes at 10 a.m. every morning while sitting on a mat.

Charul told TOI,“Girls in my village are forced to drop out of school as they are married off early. I am thankful to my parents for believing in me and allowing me to pursue medicine."

Charul received a score of 631 in the National Eligibility Comprehension Entrance Test (NEET) for all of India, placing her tenth in her category (SC). In class 12, Charul scored 95 in physics and chemistry, 98 in psychology, and 97 in biology. She received an English score of 80. She had a 93% overall percentage.

Charul was not happy with her score from her 2019 NEET exam attempt. She didn't give up and continued working hard; on her second try at NEET 2020, she did very well. She secured spot in AIIMS Delhi.

Inadequate internet and electricity access interfere with her classes. Her home's terrace is the only place she can get a strong signal. She attends classes using her phone, the only gadget she has. In her village, Charul went to a primary school through Class 5. After passing the entrance exam, she was accepted into VidyaGyan, the Shiv Nadar Foundation's rural leadership programme.

Charul said, "I remember the times when we would not have even a single rupee in our house. My father had to borrow if we had to buy anything. Till date, we don't have a refrigerator or a cooler at home."