Education

Education

NEET success story: 54-year-old engineer left high paying job to pursue MBBS, cracked NEET but with a twist

A 54-year-old man decided to leave his prestigious job to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor and cracked the NEET exam but with a major twist.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:29 AM IST

TRENDING NOW

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) is considered to be one of the toughest competition exams of the country, but a 54-year-old man decided to beat all odds and crack the medical entrance exam, but there is a twist in his success story.

A 54-year-old man named Lieutenant Colonel R Murugaiyan had pursued engineering and was working at the BPCL Kochi Refinery as a Chief Manager. However, he had only pursued his engineering degree due to family pressure and always wanted to become a doctor.

After working as an engineer for decades, Murugaiyan decided to pursue his real dream and started preparing for the NEET examination, but there was a twist – he decided to appear for the NEET examination with his teenage daughter.

At the age of 54, Murugaiyan decided to prepare for the NEET examination with his 18-year-old daughter Sheetal. Managing his studies with a full-time job was difficult, but the Lieutenant Colonel never lost hope and continued on his path to success.

After coming back from his job every day, Murugaiyan used to sit down to study alongside his teenage daughter in the evening. He also revealed that his wife was a great support to him while managing his studies and a full-time job.

Lieutenant Colonel R Murugaiyan and his daughter decided to appear for the NEET 2021 examination and eventually ended up cracking the medical entrance in the same year. After the father-daughter duo cleared NEET with an impressive rank, Murugaiyan left his high-paying job.

The lieutenant colonel landed a seat in Srilalithambika Medical College, Chennai, while his daughter Sheetal secured admission in Vinayaka Mission Medical College, Pondicherry, both enrolled in the MBBS course.

Apart from pursuing MBBS, the man holds a degree in engineering, law, and business. Now, the father-daughter duo is all set to complete their MBBS degree and become doctors.

READ | Meet cab driver’s daughter, who faced financial difficulties, took inspiration from TV show, cleared UPSC with AIR...

