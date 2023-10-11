Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

Meet cab driver’s daughter, who faced financial difficulties, took inspiration from TV show, cleared UPSC with AIR...

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

Regardless of their socioeconomic status, applicants from all walks of life prepare for the UPSC Civil Service Exam, one of India's most difficult exams. Many applicants have demonstrated success in passing the test and earning high All India Ranks despite challenging financial circumstances.

Nevertheless, Many of these hopefuls have big dreams despite coming from low backgrounds and having few resources. IAS C Vanmathi, who received AIR 152 in 2015, is one such UPSC success achiever. 

Who is IAS C Vanmathi?

Vanmathi was born and raised in a modest household in Erode, Tamil Nadu. Vanmathi worked many odd jobs in her early years since she came from a home where her financial situation was dire. She would look after the family animals' feeding and herding needs. But studies were always her priority. Nevertheless, she opted to become an IAS officer after receiving encouragement from her family.

What motivated C. Vanmathi to join the IAS?

According to reports, C Vanmathi was motivated to join the IAS by two different occasions. One was a lady who came as her hometown's district collector. The second was a TV program called Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, in which the lead actress played an IAS official.

READ | Meet teacher-turned-IPS officer, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Faced societal pressure 

Vanmathi had to overcome a challenge because of cultural pressure to be married as soon as one graduates from high school, despite the encouragement of her parents. But she resisted every pressure, kept her nose to the books, and studied for the UPSC.

She completed a post-graduate degree in computer applications before beginning to work for herself and support her family while studying for the UPSC exams. People who are used to conquering obstacles are less likely to become bogged down.

Vanmathi failed her first try at passing the UPSC. This would have been a failure for many given the strain she experienced, and one would have been forced to quit. Howver, C Vanmathi persisted and passed the UPSC exams on her second attempt, earning AIR 152 in 2015.

