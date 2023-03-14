NEET PG 2023 result out: See how and where to check

NEET PG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 result has been declared at the official website-- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 can now check their results from NBE's official website.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce the result and wrote, "The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results."

The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today!



Congrats to all students declared qualified in results.



NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!



NEET PG 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 result link

Enter your required credentials and log in

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same

The cut-off score for the general category ad EWS is 291 out of 800, while the same for the general category-PwBD is 274 and 257 for the SC/ ST/ OBC. The NEET PG 2023 exam was conducted on March 5th.