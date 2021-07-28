NEET 2021 entrance exam: NTA says THIS about new question paper pattern - Details inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET 2021 exam on September 12. However, this is the first time since NEET was reintroduced in 2016 that students will be given an option to attempt 180 of the 200 questions.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA has made changes to the question pattern this year and only the first 10 attempted questions from out of 15 will be considered for evaluation in section B of the NEET 2021 question paper.

For the first time, Section B will have optional questions for all four subjects and students are expected to attempt only 10 questions. While, Section A will comprise four subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Zoology and Botany – 35 compulsory questions.

NTA also announced that this year, an internal choice in the question paper will be given to compensate for reducing or rationalizing the syllabus by various school boards.

The registration process for NEET 2021 exams has already begun from July 13 and will remain open till August 6. The last date of submitting the fees for the exam is August 7. The admit card will be released three days before the exam. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections (if any) in the application forms from August 8 to 12.