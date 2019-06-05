NEET 2019 result announced: 56.49% candidates qualify, Nalin Khandelwal from Jaipur tops exam, check full toppers list

The NEET Result 2019 has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday. Nalin Khandelwal from Jaipur has topped the exam followed by Bhavika Bhansal from Delhi who secured the second rank. The third rank has been secured by Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh.

Nalin Khandelwal, a Rajasthan boy from Allen Career Institute Kota Nalin Khandelwal has topped NEET 2019 exam. The director of the institute stated Nalin had secured the first rank in the exam.

He scored 701 marks out of 720 and his overall percentage is 99.9%. Akshat Kaushik and Bhavik Bhansal secured joint third rank, both scoring 700 marks.

The NEET 2019 examination was held on May 5 and May 20. The NEET 2019 conducted the examination on May 20 for Fani-affected Odisha and Karnataka candidates who failed to take the exam after they couldn't reach the exam center due to train delay.

15,19,375 students had appeared for the exam conducted all over the country. The exam comprised of one paper which had 180 objective type questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

The NEET answer key 2019 has already been released on May 30th by NTA and accepted copies for revaluation till May 31.

The merit list for All India Quota will be prepared based on All India Rank and reservation roster provided by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

States will prepare their own merit list based on the All India Rank.

Steps to check NEET 2019 Result:

1. Visit website http://ntaneet.nic.in./

2. Click on NEET exam result 2019 link.

3. Enter Roll no, Date of Birth and other required details in the respective fields.

4. Submit the submit information. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Students can download their NEET Result, Marks cum Rank Sheet/Rank Letter from the official NEET website, ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET Merit list:

General category: Minimum 50% marks needed to be considered for the merit list in the general category.

SC/ST: 40% marks required to qualify the exam.

NEET counseling schedule will be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee.

NEET 2019 full toppers list:

Name of Candidate Rank Marks Obtained State

Nalin Khandelwal 1 701 Rajasthan

Bhavik Bansal 2 700 Delhi

Akshat Kaushik 3 700 Uttar Pradesh

Swastik Bhatia 4 696 Haryana

Anant Jain 5 695 Uttar Pradesh

Bhat Sarthak Raghavendra 6 695 Maharashtra

Madhuri Reddy G 7 695 Telengana

Dhruv Kushwaha 8 695 Uttar Pradesh

Mihir Rai 9 695 Delhi

Raghav Dubey 10 691 Madhya Pradesh