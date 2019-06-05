Photos
NEET 2019 result declared: 56.49% candidates clear test, check category-wise cut-off list, full toppers list
In NEET 2019, a total of 14,10,755 candidates appeared for NEET exam had appeared for the exam out of which 7,97,042 cleared the exam.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 5, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
NEET results 2019 announced: Entrance test result for admission in medical colleges conducted by the National Eligibility Entrance Test were declared on Wednesday. A total of 56.49% candidates have qualified NEET 2019 test.
NEET is a nation-wide entrance test, which is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, dental courses approved by the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.
Nalin Khandelwal from Jaipur has topped the NEET exam 2019, while Bhavik Bansal from Delhi and Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh have secured second and third positions.
Telangana's Madhuri Reddy G has topped the NEET 2019 exam among girls and secured an all-India rank of seven.
1. Nalin Khandelwal from Jaipur tops NEET 2019
Nalin Khandelwal from Jaipur, Rajasthan has topped the NEET 2019 exam securing an all India rank One. The second rank has been secured by Bhavik Bansal from Delhi while Uttar Pradesh's Akshat Kaushik stood third in all India NEET 2019 result.
Jaipur's Nalin Khandelwal has secured All India Rank 1 in NEET exam, says, 'I am very happy at securing first rank. I used to study for eight hours everyday. I would like to thank my teachers." #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/0bCGh2Kwg2— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019
Telangana's Madhuri Reddy G has topped the NEET 2019 exam among girls and secured an all-India rank of seven. A total of 56.49 candidates qualified NEET 2019 test which was conducted between May 5 and May 20.
2. Category-wise cut-off list to check qualifying marks to clear NEET test
Category-wise qualifying marks needed to clear NEET test 2019
For unreserved category candidates
50% marks or total marks ranging between 701 to 134.
For OBS category candidates
40% of the total marks or total marks between 133 to 107. In 2019, 63,789 OBC candidates, 20,009 candidates from SC category, 8,455 candidates belonging to ST category have qualified the NEET test.
For Physically handicapped category candidates
45% or marks between 133 and 120. In 2019, 454 physically handicapped candidates have appeared for the NEET exam.
Uttar Pradesh's Sabhyata Singh Kushwaha, belonging to the physically handicapped category has secured the first rank in the NEET 2019. He got a total of 610 marks.
3. NEET 2019 full toppers list
Check out the NEET 2019 exam full toppers list:
|Name of Candidate
|Rank
|Marks Obtained
|State
|Nalin Khandelwal
|1
|701
|Rajasthan
|Bhavik Bansal
|2
|700
|Delhi
|Akshat Kaushik
|3
|700
|Uttar Pradesh
|Swastik Bhatia
|4
|696
|Haryana
|Anant Jain
|5
|695
|Uttar Pradesh
|Bhat sarthak Raghavendra
|6
|695
|Maharashtra
|Madhuri Reddy
|7
|695
|Telangana
|Dhruv Kushwaha
|8
|695
|Uttar Pradesh
|Mithir Rai
|9
|695
|Delhi
|Raghav Dubey
|10
|691
|Madhya Pradesh
|Hemant Khandelia
|11
|691
|West Bengal
|Sameer Godara
|12
|690
|Rajasthan
|Mohit
|13
|690
|Haryana
|Ravi Makhija
|14
|690
|Gujarat
|Kirti Agrawal
|15
|690
|Madhya Pradesh
|Qureshi Asra
|16
|690
|Andhra Pradesh
|Ridham Agarwal
|17
|690
|Delhi
|Harshvi Nayan Jobanputra
|18
|690
|Rajasthan
|Arunangshu Bhattacharyya
|19
|690
|Gujarat
|Satvik Lodha
|20
|690
|Jharkhand