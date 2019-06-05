NEET 2019 result declared: 56.49% candidates clear test, check category-wise cut-off list, full toppers list

In NEET 2019, a total of 14,10,755 candidates appeared for NEET exam had appeared for the exam out of which 7,97,042 cleared the exam.

NEET results 2019 announced: Entrance test result for admission in medical colleges conducted by the National Eligibility Entrance Test were declared on Wednesday. A total of 56.49% candidates have qualified NEET 2019 test.

NEET is a nation-wide entrance test, which is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, dental courses approved by the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.

Nalin Khandelwal from Jaipur has topped the NEET exam 2019, while Bhavik Bansal from Delhi and Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh have secured second and third positions.

Telangana's Madhuri Reddy G has topped the NEET 2019 exam among girls and secured an all-India rank of seven.

