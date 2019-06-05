Trending#

NEET 2019 result declared: 56.49% candidates clear test, check category-wise cut-off list, full toppers list

In NEET 2019, a total of 14,10,755 candidates appeared for NEET exam had appeared for the exam out of which 7,97,042 cleared the exam.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jun 5, 2019, 05:00 PM IST

NEET results 2019 announced: Entrance test result for admission in medical colleges conducted by the National Eligibility Entrance Test were declared on Wednesday. A total of 56.49% candidates have qualified NEET 2019 test.  

NEET is a nation-wide entrance test, which is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, dental courses approved by the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India. 

Nalin Khandelwal from Jaipur has topped the NEET exam 2019, while Bhavik Bansal from Delhi and Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh have secured second and third positions. 

Telangana's Madhuri Reddy G has topped the NEET 2019 exam among girls and secured an all-India rank of seven.

In NEET 2019, a total of 14,10,755 candidates appeared for NEET exam had appeared for the exam out of which 7,97,042 cleared the exam. NEET 2019 was conducted between May 5 and May 20.

Nalin Khandelwal from Jaipur, Rajasthan has topped the NEET 2019 exam securing an all India rank One. The second rank has been secured by Bhavik Bansal from Delhi while Uttar Pradesh's Akshat Kaushik stood third in all India NEET 2019 result.

Telangana's Madhuri Reddy G has topped the NEET 2019 exam among girls and secured an all-India rank of seven. 

 

Category-wise qualifying marks needed to clear NEET test 2019

For unreserved category candidates

 

50% marks or total marks ranging between 701 to 134.

 

For OBS category candidates

 

40% of the total marks or total marks between 133 to 107. In 2019, 63,789 OBC candidates, 20,009 candidates from SC category, 8,455 candidates belonging to ST category have qualified the NEET test. 

 

For Physically handicapped category candidates

45% or marks between 133 and 120. In 2019, 454 physically handicapped candidates have appeared for the NEET exam.

 

Uttar Pradesh's Sabhyata Singh Kushwaha, belonging to the physically handicapped category has secured the first rank in the NEET 2019. He got a total of 610 marks.

Check out the NEET 2019 exam full toppers list:  

 

Name of Candidate Rank Marks Obtained State
Nalin Khandelwal 1 701 Rajasthan
Bhavik Bansal 2 700 Delhi
Akshat Kaushik 3 700 Uttar Pradesh
Swastik Bhatia 4 696 Haryana
Anant Jain 5 695 Uttar Pradesh
Bhat sarthak Raghavendra 6 695 Maharashtra
Madhuri Reddy 7 695 Telangana
Dhruv Kushwaha 8 695 Uttar Pradesh
Mithir Rai 9 695 Delhi
Raghav Dubey 10 691 Madhya Pradesh
Hemant Khandelia 11 691 West Bengal
Sameer Godara 12 690 Rajasthan
Mohit 13 690 Haryana
Ravi Makhija 14 690 Gujarat 
Kirti Agrawal 15 690 Madhya Pradesh
Qureshi Asra 16 690 Andhra Pradesh
Ridham Agarwal 17 690 Delhi
Harshvi Nayan Jobanputra 18 690 Rajasthan
Arunangshu Bhattacharyya 19 690 Gujarat
Satvik Lodha 20 690 Jharkhand