National Emblem row: Former ASI official says cast atop new Parliament building a 'good copy', political commentary not

A former ASI official said that the cast of the National Emblem on the roof of the New Parliament building is a good copy of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka and it is not right to make political commentary.

BR Mani, former ADG of Archaeological Survey of India, said that the original pillar is 7-8 feet while the national emblem above the Parliament House is almost three times high.

"Ashoka Pillar excavated in 1905 has been copied to be installed above Parliament House. I will not call claims of opposition leaders baseless or meaningless but it`s not right to make political commentary on it," he said.

Mani said that he believes that what has been made is a good copy of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka."When it comes to 7-8 feet Ashoka Lion and when it comes to 20-21 feet Ashoka Lion, then the artist`s work angle is different.

If you look at something built up high, then it looks different from below, but there is no significant difference. I believe that what has been made is a good copy of the Ashoka Pillar found at Sarnath," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building on Monday.

Congress and RJD were among opposition parties who accused the government of "distorting" the national emblem. The opposition parties also objected to the manner in which the emblem had been unveiled.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Centre should check if the national emblem of Parliament represents "the statue of Great Sarnath" or "is a distorted version of GIR lion".

"Please check it and if it needs, mend the same," he said in a tweet. He said the unveiling event held on Monday has drawn a flurry of questions "including constitutional propriety, let alone democratic values".Trinamool Congress MP Jawahar Sircar said the depiction of Ashokan lions is " unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate".

The National Emblem above the New Parliament Building is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 kg and is 6.5 m in height. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the New Parliament Building.

A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the Emblem. The concept sketch and process of casting the National Emblem on the roof of the New Parliament Building went through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing.

