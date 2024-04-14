Twitter
MP Board Result 2024: MPBSE 10th, 12th results soon, know steps to download

The Class 10 exam was held from February 5 to February 28, and the Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 6 to March 5.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 01:01 PM IST

MP Board Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to declare the results of Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 soon. As per media reports, MP board class 5th and 8th results will be announced first, following which the 10th and 12th results will be declared.

As per reports, the MP Board 10th, and 12th result is expected to be announced next week. However, the date and time of release of MP Board results will be announced soon. 

Once declared, students will be able to download MP board 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th results on the official website -- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

This year, the MP board 10th exam was conducted from February 5 to February 28, and the Class 12 board examination was held from February 6 to March 5. Around 16 lakh candidates were eligible for the two exams.

MP board result 2024: Steps to check scores on mpresults.nic.in
Go to the MP board result page on mpresults.nic.in.
Select your class. 
Login by providing the required information
Check the marks sheet and download it.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
