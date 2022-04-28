MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE class 10th 12th results date, time released

Picture Credit: IANS

MP Board Results 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare MP Board 10th 12th results 2022 soon. MP Board Result 2022 will be declared on April 29, 2022 at 1pm.

Once released, MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Also, MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 can be checked through MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. Students can download these mobile apps available on Google Play.

A total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022. MP Board 10th 12th exam 2022 was held between February and March. The students can check the steps to download MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 on the official websites.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to Download Scorecard