Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for Specialist Cadre Officer posts, know steps to apply

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers till May 17, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for Specialist Cadre Officer posts, know steps to apply
File photo

The State Bank of India is inviting online applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of Bank —sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is May 17, 2022. The online registration process has already begun on April 27. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 35 vacant posts in the Bank.  

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

  • System Officer (Test Engineer): 02 posts
  • System Officer (Web Developer): 01 post
  • System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer): 01 post
  • System Officer (Project Manager): 02 posts
  • System Officer (Project Manager): 01 post
  • Executive (Test Engineer): 10 posts
  • Executive (Interaction Designer): 3 posts
  • Executive (Web Developer): 01 post
  • Executive (Portal Administrator): 03 posts
  • Senior Executive (Performance/ Automation Test Engineer): 04 posts
  • Senior Executive (Interaction Designer): -2 posts
  • Senior Executive (Project Manager): 04 posts
  • Senior Special Executive (Project Manager): 01 post

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

System Officer (Test Engineer) Grade: JMGS-I: Candidate must have done BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or MCA or MTech/ MSc in (Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronic & Communications Engineering) or equivalent qualification from recognised University/ Institute.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: The online written test will be conducted tentatively on June 25, 2022. The call letter of test will be uploaded on Bank’s website and also advised to the candidates through SMS and e-mails. Candidates will be required to download the call letters.  

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Application fees (Non-refundable): Rs 750 for General/ OBC/EWS candidates and NIL for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Steps to Apply Online:

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Careers section.
  • Go to the Online Application link.
  • Fill in the application form.
  • Upload all the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Download the SBI Application form for future reference

Notification: sbi.co.in/documents 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.