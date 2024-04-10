Twitter
Education

Meet Yukta Gopalani, who got job for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is...

Yukta, who has done her BTech in IT from IIIT, Allahabad, currently works at Atlassian's Bengaluru office.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

Photo: LinkedIn
Yukta Gopalani from the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad created history in 2023 when she secured a job package worth Rs 82.5 lakh from the software company Atlassian. Yukta, who has done her BTech in IT from IIIT, Allahabad, currently works at Atlassian's Bengaluru office and is among those students who have secured record-breaking salary package despite not studying from institutes like IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, among others.

After joining the company in July 2023.  “Hello Everyone, I am so much happy to share that I have joined Atlassian as a Software Engineer. Looking forward to explore and learn more here :),” Yukta Gopalani on her LinkedIn page.

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-Allahabad), is a public university located in Jhalwa, Prayagraj district, in Uttar Pradesh. It is listed by the Ministry of Education (India), and is classified as an Institute of National Importance.

Meanwhile, Rashi Bagga, a BTech student of International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR), had secured a job package of Rs 85 lakh per annum, which was the highest package offered to any student of IIIT-NR in 2023.

