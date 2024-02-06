Twitter
Headlines

This Aishwarya Rai lookalike was plucked from school by Salman and turned heroine, never gave a hit, last film was...

Mamata Banerjee to skip meeting on 'One Nation One Election' in Delhi due to state budget

Meet woman who was married at 16, faced domestic abuse, left home with kids, cracked UPSC in 1st try to become IAS at 24

Research astrologer Atlanta Kaashhyap claims 'third World War unlikely'

Britain's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer: Buckingham Palace

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Aishwarya Rai lookalike was plucked from school by Salman and turned heroine, never gave a hit, last film was...

IND vs ENG: Big setback for India as Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss 3rd Test due to…

Lal Salaam trailer: Rajinikanth’s Moideen bhai bats for communal harmony in Aishwarya’s sports drama

10 must-watch supernatural Indian TV shows 

8 foods and drinks that help relieve migraine and headache quickly

10 hottest bikini looks of Nora Fatehi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

This Aishwarya Rai lookalike was plucked from school by Salman and turned heroine, never gave a hit, last film was...

Lal Salaam trailer: Rajinikanth’s Moideen bhai bats for communal harmony in Aishwarya’s sports drama

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shuts down divorce rumours with sweet birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Shine on’

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who was married at 16, faced domestic abuse, left home with kids, cracked UPSC in 1st try to become IAS at 24

With her hard work and determination, she cracked the exam in her very first attempt, and at the age of 24, she became an IAS and secured the prestigious position of chief municipal officer.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 06:01 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Self-made women are the most extraordinary people as they have battled numerous adversities and have learnt how to stand up in life for themselves and others. This makes them invincible in many ways.

One such inspiring life story is of IAS officer Savita Pradhan, who is a mother of two and has been a victim of domestic violence.

Belonging to a tribal family in Madhya Pradesh's Mandai village, Savita's family battled adverse financial conditions. The scholarship she got while in school, however, was the sole reason her parents let her pursue her schooling. 

Unperturbed, she finished her class 10th and became the first girl in her village to do so. Thereafter, she got admission to a school that was 7 km away. Her mother then took up a part-time job to pay for the fare. Thereafter, they shifted to the village where her school was. She pursued science and dreamt of becoming a doctor. As she was completing her schooling, She was offered a marriage proposal from a wealthy family when she was just 16. She was compelled by her parents to get married, which actually changed the course of her life.

After marriage, she was subjected to many small restrictions and domestic abuse by her in-laws and her husband. She was asked to eat her meals separately. Her husband would hit her and threaten to kill her. Even after two kids, her in-laws continued to assault her.

One day, Savita was so disturbed that she decided to end her life. Her mother-in-law was observing her from a window as she was about to hang herself from the ceiling fan. While her husband tried to physically hurt her son. She gathered courage, got herself up and snatched the child from him. 

It is then that Savita realised that she should be alive for her kids. She left home with both her children and just Rs 2700. She established a beauty salon and gave tuition to children to sustain her life. Her parents and siblings supported her, while she enrolled for a BA in Public Administration at Barkatullah University, Bhopal. She then became aware of civil services. With her hard work and determination, she cracked the exam in her very first attempt, and at the age of 24, she became an IAS and secured the prestigious position of chief municipal officer.

Thereafter, she was upgraded within the ranks within the government hierarchy. Currently, she holds the role of Joint Director of Urban Administration for the Gwalior and Chambal regions.

After filing divorce, she has also married again. She also has a YouTube channel called ‘Himmat wali Ladkiyan’.

Thus, her remarkable journey serves as a beacon of resilience and unwavering determination to clinch success despite all odds.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Jeremy Renner reveals if he will return to Avengers franchise after recovery from snowplow accident

    Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2024: CBSE admit cards for class 10, 12 board exams 2024 expected soon, latest update here

    Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay hefty fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

    Viral video: MS Dhoni gives autograph on fan's shoes, netizens call him 'lucky' - Watch

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

    In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

    In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

    Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE