Meet woman who was married at 16, faced domestic abuse, left home with kids, cracked UPSC in 1st try to become IAS at 24

Self-made women are the most extraordinary people as they have battled numerous adversities and have learnt how to stand up in life for themselves and others. This makes them invincible in many ways.

One such inspiring life story is of IAS officer Savita Pradhan, who is a mother of two and has been a victim of domestic violence.

Belonging to a tribal family in Madhya Pradesh's Mandai village, Savita's family battled adverse financial conditions. The scholarship she got while in school, however, was the sole reason her parents let her pursue her schooling.

Unperturbed, she finished her class 10th and became the first girl in her village to do so. Thereafter, she got admission to a school that was 7 km away. Her mother then took up a part-time job to pay for the fare. Thereafter, they shifted to the village where her school was. She pursued science and dreamt of becoming a doctor. As she was completing her schooling, She was offered a marriage proposal from a wealthy family when she was just 16. She was compelled by her parents to get married, which actually changed the course of her life.

After marriage, she was subjected to many small restrictions and domestic abuse by her in-laws and her husband. She was asked to eat her meals separately. Her husband would hit her and threaten to kill her. Even after two kids, her in-laws continued to assault her.

One day, Savita was so disturbed that she decided to end her life. Her mother-in-law was observing her from a window as she was about to hang herself from the ceiling fan. While her husband tried to physically hurt her son. She gathered courage, got herself up and snatched the child from him.

It is then that Savita realised that she should be alive for her kids. She left home with both her children and just Rs 2700. She established a beauty salon and gave tuition to children to sustain her life. Her parents and siblings supported her, while she enrolled for a BA in Public Administration at Barkatullah University, Bhopal. She then became aware of civil services. With her hard work and determination, she cracked the exam in her very first attempt, and at the age of 24, she became an IAS and secured the prestigious position of chief municipal officer.

Thereafter, she was upgraded within the ranks within the government hierarchy. Currently, she holds the role of Joint Director of Urban Administration for the Gwalior and Chambal regions.

After filing divorce, she has also married again. She also has a YouTube channel called ‘Himmat wali Ladkiyan’.

Thus, her remarkable journey serves as a beacon of resilience and unwavering determination to clinch success despite all odds.