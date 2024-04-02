Twitter
Meet man who turned idea into Rs 7700 crore company, owns property worth Rs…

School Holidays in April 2024: Schools to remain closed for eight days this month, check full list

Education

Meet woman who left acting career to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

HS Keerthana, a former Kannada film actress, decided to stick with it and pursue a career in administrative services to become IAS officer.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

One of the hardest competitive examinations in the nation is the Union Public Service Commission Civil Service Examination (UPSC CSE). Only a small percentage of the thousands of applicants who take the demanding test each year succeed in becoming administrative officers. 

These candidates put in a great deal of time and energy studying for the test. However, one candidate began her career as an actress in the entertainment industry before pursuing and passing the exam to become an IAS officer. The former actress demonstrated her resolve and succeeded despite having a successful career.

Many candidates drop out of the UPSC midway because it's such a difficult exam, but HS Keerthana, a former Kannada film actress, decided to stick with it and pursue a career in administrative services instead. Popular child artist Keerthana made appearances in a number of daily soap operas, including Putani Agent, Habba, Dore, Simhadri, Janani, Chiguru, and Karpoorada Gombe, Ganga-Yamuna, Muddina Aliya, Upendra, A, and Kanoor Heggadati, Circle Inspector, O Mallige, and Lady Commissioner. However, as the actress grew older, she developed a preference for the UPSC.

She reportedly took and passed the 2011 Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) exam before beginning her UPSC CSE preparations. She worked as a KAS Officer for two years after passing it, at which point she made the decision to apply for UPSC and began her preparations.

The former child actress reportedly failed the exam on her sixth try after failing the first five. She never gave up, and her perseverance allowed her to realise her goals.

In 2013, Keerthana took the UPSC CSE for the first time. She passed and obtained an All India Rank (AIR) of 167 in 2020, making her an IAS officer. She began her career as an Assistant Commissioner in the Karnataka district of Mandya.

