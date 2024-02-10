Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, became IAS officer, she is posted at..

As violence broke out in the Banbhoolpura neighbourhood of Indira Nagar after police attempted to remove a madrasa, tensions in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, increased. District Magistrate (DM) Vandana Singh Chauhan of Nainital is in charge of putting an end to the disturbances because the area is part of the Nainital district.



It takes years of committed work to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. Only a select few succeed despite the tireless efforts of many. The story of Vandana Singh Chauhan's journey from Narsullahgarh, Haryana, is one of tenacity and victory.

Vandana was born in Haryana on April 4, 1989, into a family that did not value girls' education. Vandana's dream of joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) was unwavering, even in the face of opposition from her family based on customary values.

Vandana faced resistance from relatives who disapproved of her education, but her resolve did not waver. Against the wishes of her family, her father made sure she was admitted to a gurukul in Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Even when her grandparents, uncles, and aunts disagreed, Vandana's unwavering determination never faltered.

After completing her intermediate education, Vandana started studying law and preparing for the UPSC. Even though she was enrolled at B.R. Ambedkar University in Agra, she decided to spend her college years at home.

Vandana studied for about 12 to 14 hours every day; her commitment to her studies was unmatched. In an interview, Vandana's mother Mithilesh disclosed that Vandana avoided using a room cooler even in the summer because she felt sleepy in cold weather.

With her brother's unwavering support, Vandana passed the Hindi-language UPSC exam in 2012 with an AIR 8 in the first attempt. Afterwards, she turned into an inspiration for a lot of rural girls who couldn't go to English-medium schools.

