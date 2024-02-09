Meet IAS officer who grew up in slum, suffered from bone disease, still cracked UPSC with AIR…

Hailing from Rajasthan, Ummul Kher grew up in Delhi’s Trilokpuri slum. Her father used to sell clothes in a store. Ummul from a very young age suffered a fragile bone disorder.

Every year, India experiences a large chunk of people appearing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. However, many people fail to clear one of India’s toughest exams and eventually lose hope. But some aspirants never give up and manage to clear the UPSC exam. Here is the story of Ummul Kher who fought against all odds to fulfil her dream of attaining the country’s most prestigious position.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Ummul grew up in Delhi’s Trilokpuri slum. Her father used to sell clothes in a store. Ummul from a very young age suffered a fragile bone disorder. Due to the severe disease, Ummul got at least 16 fractures and underwent 8 surgeries. Her financial condition in the house was also not good. But despite these troubles, she wanted to aspire to do something big and have a more secured life.

To financially support her family, she started taking tuition classes. As a child, she began earning money to fund her education. She managed to complete her education till Class 10 with help from an NGO.

After Class 10, her family did not want her to pursue further education. So, she ran away from her home and ended up living in the slums, where she took up tuition and completed her Class 12. Despite all challenges, she managed to excel in her Class 12 academics, scoring an impressive 91%. She later earned a degree from Gargi College under Delhi University.

She then made her decision to pursue her MA at the School of International Studies, JNU. Following this, she aimed higher and got accepted into an MPhil/PhD program at the same institution. Simultaneously, she began her rigorous preparation for the UPSC examination. Her efforts were rewarded as she secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 420 and fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer.