Meet IAS officer who grew up in slum, suffered from bone disease, still cracked UPSC with AIR…

Twitter
Headlines

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Viral video: Passengers push Mumbai local train coach to save man trapped under it, watch

'Good job dude': Ishaan Khatter wins hearts for not leaving mom's hand after rumoured girlfriend Chandni pulls him away

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

Meet man who donated Rs 1420000000, his first salary was just Rs 670, went on to lead Rs 459000 crore firm…

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Most balls faced by a batter in one IPL match

Players with most runs in IPL history without a duck

9 inspirational messages by Shweta Tiwari

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Ankur Tewari reveals what's new in Coke Studio Bharat season 2: 'We are trying to be braver' | Exclusive

Dance Deewane: 10 year-old Meerut girl stuns Madhuri Dixit with her performance on actress' song from Kalank

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer who grew up in slum, suffered from bone disease, still cracked UPSC with AIR…

Hailing from Rajasthan, Ummul Kher grew up in Delhi’s Trilokpuri slum. Her father used to sell clothes in a store. Ummul from a very young age suffered a fragile bone disorder.

article-main

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 06:11 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Every year, India experiences a large chunk of people appearing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. However, many people fail to clear one of India’s toughest exams and eventually lose hope. But some aspirants never give up and manage to clear the UPSC exam. Here is the story of Ummul Kher who fought against all odds to fulfil her dream of attaining the country’s most prestigious position.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Ummul grew up in Delhi’s Trilokpuri slum. Her father used to sell clothes in a store. Ummul from a very young age suffered a fragile bone disorder. Due to the severe disease, Ummul got at least 16 fractures and underwent 8 surgeries. Her financial condition in the house was also not good. But despite these troubles, she wanted to aspire to do something big and have a more secured life.

To financially support her family, she started taking tuition classes. As a child, she began earning money to fund her education. She managed to complete her education till Class 10 with help from an NGO. 

After Class 10, her family did not want her to pursue further education. So, she ran away from her home and ended up living in the slums, where she took up tuition and completed her Class 12. Despite all challenges, she managed to excel in her Class 12 academics, scoring an impressive 91%. She later earned a degree from Gargi College under Delhi University.

She then made her decision to pursue her MA at the School of International Studies, JNU. Following this, she aimed higher and got accepted into an MPhil/PhD program at the same institution. Simultaneously, she began her rigorous preparation for the UPSC examination. Her efforts were rewarded as she secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 420 and fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IRS officer, who faced poverty in childhood, cracked UPSC exam, left job after few years due to...

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC with AIR 15 in first attempt, is married to IPS officer, her famous IAS sister is...

Oscars 2026 to see new Academy Award category for casting achievement, details inside

This actor once was bigger than Amitabh, Dharmendra, gave 33 hits, quit films at his peak to become sanyasi, died in...

Meet man who once used to sell pens on streets, now owns Rs 2300 crore company, got idea from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE