Meet woman who left IIT to become actress, then quit Bollywood despite successful run to join Google, she is now...

Many people dream of becoming successful in Bollywood. Common people sometimes fail to understand how some actors quit acting at the peak of their career for a different job. Today, we will talk about one such actress who was once successful but she pulled away from the glamorous world of films and took a job at Google. We are talking about Mayoori Kango.

With appearances in films like 'Papa Kehte Hain' and the hit song 'Ghar se nikalte hi', Mayoori Kango was considered one of the promising emerging stars in Bollywood. Her last film was 'Vamsi' which was released in 2000. Mayoori Kango also did television shows like 'Nargis', 'Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi', 'Dollar Babu', and 'Kitty Party'.

It seemed like she had it all and would go on to have a successful career in films and television. However, in 2003, Mayoori Kango left the film world and moved to the United States with her husband.

Mayoori Kango then did her MBA in Marketing and Finance from Baruch College Zicklin School of Business. Immediately after that, Mayoori Kango started working in the US between 2004 and 2012. Currently, she is working as India industry head – agency business for Google India.

As per reports, she had got through the IIT entrance exam and was selected at IIT Kanpur. However, she did not take admission and went on to focus on a career in Bollywood.

Mayoori Kango shifted to Mumbai to pursue her acting career and higher studies. In a Times of India interview, she said, "I got through IIT Kanpur, but opted for arts in college, as my parents felt that pursuing engineering along with an acting career would be difficult. But the film was so popular that leading a regular life in college became difficult. So I studied from home for my bachelor's and masters."

Mayoori Kango completed her schooling at Saint Francis De Sales in Chatrapati Sambhajinagar and was a student at Deogiri College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

