Education

Meet man who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, became IES officer at 22, his AIR was..

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC ESE Final Result 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 10:36 PM IST

The UPSC exam is one of the toughest exams to crack to become an Indian IAS, IFS, IRS, IPS and IES officer. To pass the test, a person study religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become officers. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: exam, interview and personality test. Today we will talk about Saransh Gupta who quit a lucrative job to pursue his IES Dream.

According to media reports, Saransh hails from a small town of Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh. Saransh's father Sanjeev Gupta is a Panchayat Secretary, as per News 18 report. Whereas, mother is a housewife. His elder brother and sister works in a bank. In an interview, Saransh said that he always had a study environment at home and got full support from his family.

After his class 12th, he cleared JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams and got admission in IIT BHU and completed his civil engineering. Due to his ability, he started getting job offers during his studies. According to reports, he was offered a job with a package of Rs 16 lakh. Saransh's goal was to serve the public, not to succeed commercially. He opted to leave his high-paying profession after just one year in order to focus on his UPSC IES preparations. Saransh cracked UPSC IES in his first attempt.

Saransh, who will soon join Indian Engineering Services, said that this is his favorite job. Saransh says that he has received appointment letters from many companies, but for him there is no better option than serving the country.

Saransh has become the youngest IES (Indian Engineering Services) officer of the country. He has got 20th rank in the country.

UPSC ESE Final Result 2023

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC ESE Final Result 2023 recently. A total of 401 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different disciplines out of which 178 for civil engineering, 46 for mechanical engineering, 64 for electrical engineering and 113 for electronics and telecommunication engineering. 

