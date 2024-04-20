Meet IPS officer who cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, was inspired by IAS Tina Dabi, her father is..

The UPSC exam demands unwavering dedication and extensive study from thousands of aspiring candidates who vie for positions such as IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS.

One of the most difficult competitive exams to pass in India is the UPSC—thousands of aspirants study day and night in an attempt to pass the UPSC civil services exam. The UPSC exam demands unwavering dedication and extensive study from thousands of aspiring candidates who vie for positions such as IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. However, only a handful emerge victorious and among them is IPS Kajal from Uttar Pradesh.

On her first attempt, the daughter of a Sub Inspector assigned to the Satna Kolgawan police station passed the UPSC. Became IPS officer by securing 485th rank. She has achieved this position by taking inspiration from Tina Dabi.

Kajal hails from Ranipur near Manikpur in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh. She said the success of IAS officer and UPSC topper Tina Dabi inspired her. To prepare for UPSC she stepped away from social media and used to self-study for 8 to 10 hours daily. She also joined coaching in Karol Bagh, Delhi.

She completed her schooling at St. Michael's School and scored 95% marks in class 10th and 91% in class 12th. She then studied History, Political Science and Economics subjects in BA. She completed her graduation with 81% in the Arts stream. After this, she went to Delhi for coaching and is also doing an MA from IGNOU.

Her unshakable perseverance and, most importantly, dedication made her crack the UPSC exam in the first attempt.