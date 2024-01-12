Meet Indian child scientist, secured AIR 3 in Board Exam, awarded by NASA, couldn’t join IIT but opted for…

Shreenabh Agrawal is an ICSE topper who is also a winner of the Prime Minister National Child Award (PMRBP), the highest civilian honour for under 18.

India has produced many child prodigies but not everyone has lived up to expectations after growing up. But one genius child scientist who is still going strong on the path of innovation and excellence is Shreenabh Agrawal from Nagpur. Agrawal is an ICSE topper who is also a winner of the Prime Minister Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, the highest civilian honour for under 18.

The young innovator and ace student first grabbed the limelight when he was just 12. He built a library with some 3,000 books while still studying in class 7. The next time he was in headlines was when he topped board exams, securing All India Rank of 3 in ICSE with a score of 99.2 percent. A student of the Chanda Devi Saraf (CDS) High School, he was the first ever topper from Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

The ace student then secured All India Rank 136 in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) SA (Class 11) exam. Sreenabh was awarded by NASA for winning the Scientist for a day essay contest for 2018-2019 in Grade 9-12 Target-Europa. He was in the 10th grade at the time. He already has several research papers to his name. He has authored 2 books and over 200 articles and blogs. Sreenabh is also a coder and has built two Artificial Intelligence-based projects with ChatGPT parent OpenAI.

Sreenabh has done two courses in physics from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Sreenabh secured All India Rank 787 in JEE Advanced exam in 2021. He secured admission to one of India’s premier scientific research institutes, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru where he is currently pursuing BS (Research).