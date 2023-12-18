Meet IIT graduate who got a government job, left to found Rs 1100 crore company, started with just Rs…

IIT graduate that we are talking about is Mahesh Gupta, founder and chairman of Kent RO Systems. Although Mahesh Gupta managed to secure a stable government job, his desire to solve a major problem forced him to start his own company.

IIT graduates are making the institution proud through their new innovations and leadership skills. IIT graduates are currently leading a few of the biggest companies in India and across the globe. These IIT alumni are an inspiration to many and role models to the next generation of leaders. One such IIT graduate is ideal to many youngsters across the country. The IIT alumnus we are talking about left his government job to start his own company that has an annual turnover of more than Rs 1100 crore. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Mahesh Gupta, founder and chairman of Kent RO Systems. Although Mahesh Gupta managed to secure a stable government job, his desire to solve a major problem forced him to start his own company.

Born in Delhi, Mahesh Gupta was a meritorious student. His father was a section officer in the finance ministry. After completing his schooling from Delhi's Lodhi Road. He moved to IIT Kanpur for his mechanical engineering. He also secured masters from Dehradun's Indian Institute of Petroleum.

After completing his education, Mahesh Gupta started working for Indian Oil Limited. After spending almost a decade at the job, Mahesh noticed that children are getting sick due to polluted water. His son had jaundice and it was this incident that changed Dr Mahesh Gupta's life.

As he failed to find a right water purifier in the Indian market at that time, decided to create a water filter himself, thanks to his engineering background. His Kent RO osmosis-based water purifier became an instant hit. He started his business in 1998. His team consisted, initially, of four people and an investment of Rs 1 lakh. He used to sell his product for Rs 20,000. He started the company with Rs 5000 seed capital. The company's turnover remains over Rs 1100 crore.