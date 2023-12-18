Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who got a government job, left to found Rs 1100 crore company, started with just Rs…

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this popular actress in the '90s, her career was ruined after their photos went viral

Allahabad High Court reserves order on mosque survey in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

Bill to amend some provisions of TRAI Act introduced in Lok Sabha

COVID-19 surge in India: Karnataka on alert as cases rise in Kerala, mask advisory issued for senior citizens

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate who got a government job, left to found Rs 1100 crore company, started with just Rs…

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this popular actress in the '90s, her career was ruined after their photos went viral

Bill to amend some provisions of TRAI Act introduced in Lok Sabha

Home remedies to cure cold 

Benefits of drinking water from copper vessel

Top 10 Asian celebrities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Meet star kid who started own business at age 10, mother is Bollywood star, father is worth Rs 3000 crore, he sells...

This star actress was born when mother was unmarried, she didn't attend superstar father's funeral, refused to mourn him

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui breaks down after Ayesha Khan questions him, says 'I will walk out if...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT graduate who got a government job, left to found Rs 1100 crore company, started with just Rs…

IIT graduate that we are talking about is Mahesh Gupta, founder and chairman of Kent RO Systems. Although Mahesh Gupta managed to secure a stable government job, his desire to solve a major problem forced him to start his own company.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates are making the institution proud through their new innovations and leadership skills. IIT graduates are currently leading a few of the biggest companies in India and across the globe. These IIT alumni are an inspiration to many and role models to the next generation of leaders. One such IIT graduate is ideal to many youngsters across the country. The IIT alumnus we are talking about left his government job to start his own company that has an annual turnover of more than Rs 1100 crore. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Mahesh Gupta, founder and chairman of Kent RO Systems. Although Mahesh Gupta managed to secure a stable government job, his desire to solve a major problem forced him to start his own company.

Born in Delhi, Mahesh Gupta was a meritorious student. His father was a section officer in the finance ministry. After completing his schooling from Delhi's Lodhi Road. He moved to IIT Kanpur for his mechanical engineering. He also secured masters from Dehradun's Indian Institute of Petroleum.

After completing his education, Mahesh Gupta started working for Indian Oil Limited. After spending almost a decade at the job, Mahesh noticed that children are getting sick due to polluted water. His son had jaundice and it was this incident that changed Dr Mahesh Gupta's life. 

As he failed to find a right water purifier in the Indian market at that time, decided to create a water filter himself, thanks to his engineering background. His Kent RO osmosis-based water purifier became an instant hit. He started his business in 1998. His team consisted, initially, of four people and an investment of Rs 1 lakh. He used to sell his product for Rs 20,000. He started the company with Rs 5000 seed capital. The company's turnover remains over Rs 1100 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bangladesh clinch maiden U19 Asia Cup title after defeating UAE by 195 runs

Allahabad High Court reserves order on mosque survey in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

Who is Ayesha Khan? Bigg Boss 17's new wildcard contestant, who accused Munawar Faruqui of cheating

'You will be immediately shown the door': Vikrant Massey opens up on nepotism in Bollywood

Meet IIT graduate who got a government job, left to found Rs 1100 crore company, started with just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE