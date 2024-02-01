Meet IIT graduate genius who hired IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, earns whopping Rs 72 lakh salary per day, he is…

Twitter
Headlines

Budget 2024: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier; know here

'Cheap, cringe and obscene': Nora Fatehi slammed for her 'vulgar' dance moves on family show

Viral video: Man attempts to pet wild moose, ends up with broken leg

Meet Indian genius from IIT, scientist with key space discoveries, his famous brother-in-law is...

Meet actress who worked with Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, quit acting after few films due to..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Budget 2024: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier; know here

'Cheap, cringe and obscene': Nora Fatehi slammed for her 'vulgar' dance moves on family show

Viral video: Man attempts to pet wild moose, ends up with broken leg

A look at sarees worn by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget days

8 animals that live near volcano

Educational qualifications of 7 key faces of “Team Budget”

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who worked with Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, quit acting after few films due to..

Meet actor who worked with Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, now works as security guard, quit acting due to..

Chetan Hansraj reacts to Adipurush failure, HanuMan success; says 'aapne star ko le ke...' | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT graduate genius who hired IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, earns whopping Rs 72 lakh salary per day, he is…

Anirudh Devgan is an Indian genius computer scientist and CEO of Cadence Design Systems. Born and brought up in Delhi, IIT graduate Anirudh Devgan did his schooling at Delhi Public School and graduated from IIT Delhi.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 09:20 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates are spearheading few of the biggest and most valuable companies in the world right now. IIT graduates are known for their genius minds, out of the box thinking and hard work. Massive salary packages of IIT graduates may fascinate many, however getting admission in an IIT can be a pretty difficult task. Before graduating from IIT, a student has to go through a range of pretty difficult stages and it begins with the entrance exam. To get an admission in an IIT, lakhs of students spend years to prepare for the IIT-JEE exam. Among all the applicants, only a few are able to get the institution of their choice. One such Indian genius student Satvat Jagwani secured a seat at IIT Bombay by getting AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE exam. However, the IIT-JEE topper Jagwani left IIT Bombay just after 2 years to move to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). After completing his master’s from MIT, Jagwani’s hard work and genius was appreciated by another IIT graduate who hired him to work at his firm. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Anirudh Devgan.

Anirudh Devgan is an Indian genius computer scientist and CEO of Cadence Design Systems. He is known for his contributions to electronic design automation, physical design and signoff, statistical design and optimization, and verification and hardware platforms. Born and brought up in Delhi, IIT graduate Anirudh Devgan did his schooling at Delhi Public School and graduated from IIT Delhi. For his master’s and PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Devgan moved to the US.

Before joining Cadence Design Systems, IIT graduate Anirudh Devgan worked at IBM and Magma Design Automation. He was named as the CEO of Cadence Design Systems in 2021. When Anirudh Devgan became CEO, he was awarded a base Salary of $725,000 with a Target Bonus of 125% of the base salary. He was further given a promotion grant stock option of a value equal to $15 million. As per media reports, his annual salary as the President and CEO of Cadence in 2022 was Rs 265 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NASA Astronaut shares spectacular alpenglow over Hindu Kush from space, pics go viral

Hemant Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM; know all about his political career, education and personal life

Elon Musk announces Neuralink's successful brain implant procedure in first human recipient

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Meet man who has fleet of private jets, 300 cars, private army, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE