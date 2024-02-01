Meet IIT graduate genius who hired IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, earns whopping Rs 72 lakh salary per day, he is…

IIT graduates are spearheading few of the biggest and most valuable companies in the world right now. IIT graduates are known for their genius minds, out of the box thinking and hard work. Massive salary packages of IIT graduates may fascinate many, however getting admission in an IIT can be a pretty difficult task. Before graduating from IIT, a student has to go through a range of pretty difficult stages and it begins with the entrance exam. To get an admission in an IIT, lakhs of students spend years to prepare for the IIT-JEE exam. Among all the applicants, only a few are able to get the institution of their choice. One such Indian genius student Satvat Jagwani secured a seat at IIT Bombay by getting AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE exam. However, the IIT-JEE topper Jagwani left IIT Bombay just after 2 years to move to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). After completing his master’s from MIT, Jagwani’s hard work and genius was appreciated by another IIT graduate who hired him to work at his firm. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Anirudh Devgan.

Anirudh Devgan is an Indian genius computer scientist and CEO of Cadence Design Systems. He is known for his contributions to electronic design automation, physical design and signoff, statistical design and optimization, and verification and hardware platforms. Born and brought up in Delhi, IIT graduate Anirudh Devgan did his schooling at Delhi Public School and graduated from IIT Delhi. For his master’s and PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Devgan moved to the US.

Before joining Cadence Design Systems, IIT graduate Anirudh Devgan worked at IBM and Magma Design Automation. He was named as the CEO of Cadence Design Systems in 2021. When Anirudh Devgan became CEO, he was awarded a base Salary of $725,000 with a Target Bonus of 125% of the base salary. He was further given a promotion grant stock option of a value equal to $15 million. As per media reports, his annual salary as the President and CEO of Cadence in 2022 was Rs 265 crore.