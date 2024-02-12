Meet IAS Vijay Wardhan, who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Many UPSC candidates starting their difficult journey can find inspiration from the story of IAS Vijay Wardhan.

The inspirational phrase "Never Ever Give Up" finds a profound embodiment in the life of IAS Vijay Wardhan, who has had an incredible journey. He went through the trial by fire of disappointment and failure in an astounding 35 exams before triumphantly reaching the highest peak of achievement by passing India's most difficult Civil Services Exam.

Vijay Wardhan is a resident of Sirsa, Haryana. He began his academic career in the hallways of the schools in his hometown before travelling to Hisar to pursue a B.Tech in Electronics Engineering. He had pursued about thirty different exams with such fervour, including Haryana PCS, UPPSC, SSC, and CGL, but he had not been successful.

Vijay Wardhan did not let the constant stream of failures break him; his spirit and resolve did not waver. He moved to the busy streets of Delhi with the intention of taking on the UPSC challenge head-on. 2014 was the year of his first attempt, but it never quite worked out. He persevered through four successive attempts, all of which ended in disappointment.

However, the seeds of success were hidden beneath the weight of tenacity. His tireless efforts paid off in 2018 when he secured a prestigious All India Rank (AIR) of 104 in the UPSC, advancing to the rank of IPS. But Vijay Wardhan had higher goals in mind; the IAS drew him in with its irresistible charm.

So, unfazed by previous successes, he set out on a new mission and became an IAS officer in 2021. His unwavering determination was demonstrated when, at last, the fabric of his dreams came to pass.