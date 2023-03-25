Search icon
Meet IAS officer Zainab Sayeed, who scored highest marks in interview; here's what she was asked

Zainab Syed received the highest overall interview score in the eight-year history of the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Numerous IAS, IPS, and other top officials have achieved success, and their stories have come to light as millions of UPSC aspirants get ready for the prelims exam, which is scheduled to take place in May. This is the account of IAS officer Zainab Sayeed, who set a new record in 2014. Zainab made history by getting the highest possible marks during her IAS interview.

Zainab Syed received the highest overall interview score in the eight-year history of the UPSC Civil Services Examination. In the 2014 UPSC Civil Services Examination, Kolkata resident and Jamia Millia Islamia graduate Zainab Syed placed 107th overall. Zainab received 220 out of a possible 275 points in the interview, adding up to 731 points on the written test.

No candidate has ever been able to achieve Zainab's level of success in the interview since 2014 to this day. Ashutosh Kumar and Kiran PB received interview scores of 206-206 on the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021. Apala Mishra, who placed ninth in the 2020 UPSC Civil Services Exam, received a score of 215 during the interview phase.

Who Are IAS Zainab Sayeed?

Zainab Syed, a resident of Chitpur, Kolkata, achieved this accomplishment in her third attempt at the UPSC exam. The startling thing is that she failed to pass the preliminary exams on her first two tries. She claimed that during the interview process, I was questioned about my preference for Kolkata or Delhi.

I said, “of course Kolkata, I like the fast and vibrant life here. My home and family are right here." Then she was quizzed on current events, international relations, foreign direct investment in retail, and the European Union. It took about 25 minutes to complete the interview. According to her, she was given a poem's lines and asked, on behalf of the board, who the poet was. I informed them that I was unable to respond to their query.

Zainab earned her English Honors degree from St. Xavier's College and comes from a family of entrepreneurs. She then completed her MA in mass communication at Jamia University in Delhi in 2011. She then began preparing for the UPSC. She made his first and second attempts in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

