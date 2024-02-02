Twitter
Meet man, set to manage Anand Mahindra's Rs 199000 crore company's finances, he is...

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits second Test ton, India end Day 1 on 336/6

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter flop show: 'Don't insult your...'

Months before death, Poonam Pandey said 'bahut hi badi news aane wali hai', actress' interview leaves netizens divided

Abhinav Bindra selected as torchbearer for Paris Olympics 2024

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job, prepared for UPSC while facing health issue, secured AIR…

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

Every year in India, students in large numbers will appear for the UPSC exam but only a few hundred manage to clear it and fulfill their dream of becoming an IAS officer. While there are many inspiring stories of people who came from poverty and worked very hard to clear the exam and achieve the prestigious post. Some despite battling serious health ailments did not see this as a barrier and managed to crack the civil service exam. Today we will reflect upon the inspiring story of IAS Pratibha Verma who first became an IRS officer and then served as an IAS officer. However, her path to reach this position was not easy as she suffered from serious health issues while preparing for one of India’s toughest exams.

Pratibha completed her B.Tech in 2014 and received a high-paying job in a telecom company. But her ultimate dream was to become an IAS officer. So after two years of working, she decided to leave the job and began her preparation for the UPSC exam in 2016.

However, her first attempt in the UPSC was marked with a failure. Then, she appeared again for the exam, secured AIR 489, and joined the Indian Revenue Services.

While preparing for the third time for the UPSC exam, she experienced serious health ailments. In 2018, she suffered from dengue and the next year she got typhoid. As a result of this, giving full concentration to her studies became difficult. After the interview was postponed by two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she practiced power yoga and meditation. She also took special care by making changes in her diet to get fit.

Eventually, all the obstacles were eradicated by her hard work as In 2019, she successfully cracked the UPSC exam. She managed to become an IAS officer by securing the third rank in the exam.

 

