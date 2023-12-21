Meet IAS Neha Bhosle, IIM alumnus who cracked CAT with 99 percentile, then cleared UPSC with AIR...

Neha Bhosle's story, who managed to pass the UPSC Civil Services Exam is incredibly inspiring and motivational due to her accomplishments and her unwavering will to succeed in everything she does.

Every year, many candidates pass the UPSC Civil Services test despite several obstacles and challenges. The UPSC is regarded as the world's most difficult recruiting exam. Individuals spend years getting ready for the test. We also have several examples of candidates who passed the IAS/IPS exam by studying in addition to their professions.

One such motivational tale is that of Neha Bhosle, who managed to pass the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Bhosle is incredibly inspiring and motivational due to her accomplishments and her unwavering will to succeed in everything she does.

Who is Neha Bhosle?

Neha Bhosle was born and raised in Mumbai. She was always a motivated learner and chose to major in science in her eleventh and twelfth grades before attending Mumbai University to get her engineering degree.

After completing her engineering degree, she achieved a 99.36 percentile on the CAT and secured a spot at the esteemed IIM Lucknow to pursue an MBA. Bhosle spent three years working for an Indian corporation following his MBA.

IAS Neha Bhosle: UPSC preparation

Neha began to become interested in passing the UPSC CSE while she was employed. She then began getting ready for the UPSC exam. While employed full-time by a corporation, she took the UPSC exam for the first time in 2017. On her first try, she was unable to pass the IAS exam. She was unfazed by failure and resolved to put in more effort to pass the test.

She chose to resign from her work to focus entirely on her education following the first try in 2017. In 2019, Neha achieved an All India rank (AIR) of 15 on her third attempt at the UPSC CSE. IAS Neha Bhosle is the Assistant Collector and PO for ITDP-Kinwat in Nanded, Maharashtra, at the moment.