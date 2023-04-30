Meet IAS Divyanshu Choudhary, IIM alumni who left banking job, secured AIR 30; know how he cleared UPSC prelims | Photo: LinkedIn

Aspirants to the UPSC must study consistently and enthusiastically in order to pass one of India's most challenging tests. Millions of aspirant candidates are relentlessly preparing for the UPSC prelims 2023, which are scheduled to take place in May. During this time, preparation techniques and advice from the year's top performer frequently go viral.

Here is the story of one such top performer, IAS Divyanshu Choudhary, who left a secure banking position to follow his dream of becoming an IAS officer and ultimately earned an AIR 30 on his second attempt.

Who is IAS Divyanshu Choudhary?

Divyanshu is from the Rajasthani city of Jaipur. He attended school in Jaipur. After completing intermediate, he attended Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani where he received a B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. He then graduated from IIM, Kolkata with an MBA. He chose to take the UPSC examinations after working for a bank for a year and moved to Delhi to prepare.

How did IAS Divyanshu prepare for UPSC?

Due to the fact that maths was a scoring subject, Divyanshu had previously decided that he would take it as an elective. Instead of studying from coaching materials, he made use of the key online resources. Additionally, he completed 80 to 100 mock test problems and studied as much as he could. He put a lot of effort into his work with these three elements in mind because he thought the preliminary exam needed special attention as well.

Tips from IAS Divyanshu for preparing for the UPSC Prelims

In Divyanshu's opinion, the UPSC preparation process requires a lot of effort. He advises that the selection of an elective subject be made carefully. The resources on the internet are available to you for preparation. Revision and writing practise are crucial for passing the UPSC exam, according to Divyanshu.

Currently, he is posted as Assistant Collector in Betul, Madhya Pradesh.

