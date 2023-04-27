Meet Rachit Agarwal from Kota, who received internship worth Rs 2 crore, now earns Rs 1.6 lakh per day

Photo: LinkedIn

Education plays an important role in defining one’s career, rigorous work and determination can lead one to their dream job. One such young person from Rajaathan's Kota was successful in achieving this objective given that he now makes Rs 50 lakhs every month. Here's how Kota resident Rachit Agarwal received a package worth Rs. 6 crores.

Who is Ranchit Agarwal?

Rachit Agarwal is a native of the Kota region of Rajasthan's Shakti Nagar neighbourhood. Rachit's mother Sangeeta Aggarwal stays as a homemaker, while his father Rajesh Aggarwal owns a firm that packages food in Kota. Rachit has always excelled in the classroom. Rachit completed his first studies in Kota before beginning his engineering test preparation. Rachit decided to enrol at a US university around this time.

Received scholarship of Rs 2 crore

Rachit studied for the Scholastic Aptitude Test, which is a test that is required for entrance to a US college. Rachit received a scholarship worth Rs 2 crore as soon as he aced the exam, and he used that money to enrol in the University of Texas at Arlington. This is what makes it unique. In addition to computer science, Rachit pursued philosophy and economics here.

Kota native Rachit Agarwal competed in numerous coding contests while also attending school, and he was successful. In addition to this, Rachit founded three other businesses. He raised funds and completed five years of internships in significant crypto companies for two of these startups in addition to his schooling. In May of last year, Rachit finished his studies.

Earns Rs 50 lakh rupees per month

Rachit applied for work at numerous companies after finishing his studies and receiving his degree. He received numerous job offers during this time, but Rachit decided to sign a 6 crore agreement with a major corporation. Rachit receives 1 lakh 66 thousand rupees each day and 50 lakh rupees per month as part of this package. Rachit Agarwal is currently employed by a multinational corporation in the US as part of a software coding team.