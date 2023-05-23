Meet Gahana Navya James, niece of IFS officer Sibi George, who bagged 6th rank in UPSC 2022 without coaching

Gahana Navya James

UPSC Results 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the Civil Service Examinstaion 2022 on May 23, 2023. Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smirti Mishra have bagged the top positions in UPSC 2022. Mayur Hazarika secured the 5th position, he topped amongst men in the UPSC exam 2022. The next position or 6th position was bagged by Malayali girl Gahana Navya James.

The results of the 2022 Civil Service Examination have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and they demonstrate Kerala candidates' outstanding performance.

Who is Gahana Navya James?

Gahana Navya James, who is from Pala in the Kottayam district, achieved an exceptional sixth place in the UPSC 2022. Gahana pursued her MA in Political Science and secured 1st rank and is a graduate of St Thomas College in Pala. She completed her BA in History at Alphonsa College in Pala.

Gahana has always performed exceptionally well in the classroom; she obtained the position without coaching. She relied on newspapers and the internet to learn and collect information. She used to read newspapers since childhood which tried to evolve her opinion on various issues and development and helped her in UPSC exams as well.

She is currently pursuing her PhD in International Relations after securing the Junior Research Fellowship in UGC NET exam. She studied in Chavara Public School till class 10th and completed class 11th and 12th studies at St. Mary’s School.

Her father is a retired professor. She is also the niece of IFS officer Sibi George, India’s Ambassador to Japan. She said that her uncle was a huge inspiration for her and her younger brother motivated her, who is a degree student at St. Thomas College.

Gahana’s childhood dream was to become a public servant or a civil servant.

Arya VM, Anoop Das, and S Gautham Raj joined her from the state of Kerala and earned the 36th, 38th, and 63rd spots, respectively. Notably, in this year's exam, female applicants dominated the top four All-India Ranks.

