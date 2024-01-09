Meet farmer's daughter, who bagged high-paying job offer, not from IIT, IIT, NIT, her whopping salary is...

Hailing from Tamil Nadu's Salem, Ramya overcame rigorous selection processes, comprising five to six rounds of interviews, showcasing her exceptional management and analytical skills.

Ramya R, the daughter of a farmer from Tamil Nadu, secured a high-paying job offer in March last year from Tolaram Group, a Singapore-based firm. The company extended a record-breaking package of Rs 64.15 lakh to Ramya during the placement season at IIM Sambalpur and she joined the firm in Nigeria.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu's Salem, Ramya overcame rigorous selection processes, comprising five to six rounds of interviews, showcasing her exceptional management and analytical skills. At 22 years old, Ramya reflects on breaking stereotypes, stating, "Women from my village do not usually go out for their studies, but that has been changing, and I hope more women like me come forward to pursue their higher education."

Prior to joining IIM, Ramya pursued literature in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, marking the first graduate in her family. Expressing gratitude, she acknowledged the pivotal role played by IIM Sambalpur and its faculties in shaping her success. Ramya attributes her achievements to her parents, emphasizing the inspiration drawn from their dedication as farmers, instilling in her a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence.

Ramya's journey at IIM Sambalpur has not only propelled her towards a groundbreaking international career but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring individuals from diverse backgrounds. Scheduled to embark on her new role in Nigeria in May, Ramya's story resonates as a testament to perseverance, determination, and the transformative power of education.