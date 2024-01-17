Headlines

Meet B.Tech graduate who adopted village at age 21, teaches management to IAS, IPS, judges, worked with…

At the age of 30, Naveen gained experience working with all four pillars of democracy – executive, legislature, judiciary, and media. He adopted a village when he was just 21 years old.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 06:39 PM IST

Naveen Krishna Rai
Naveen Krishna Rai
Naveen Krishna Rai at a very young age managed to experience the success that many people fail to do at his age. He gained experience working with all four pillars of democracy – executive, legislature, judiciary, and media at the age of 30. He adopted a village when he was just 21 years old. As a social worker, he stayed in a Naxal-affected village for several months to improve the quality of education there. But before diving into his inspiring journey, let’s know about his story starting back in his hometown of Birpur, in the district of Ghazipur.

Naveen was brought up by his mother. Unfortunately, Naveen’s dad who was a sergeant passed away just three months before his birth. Under such circumstances, Naveen’s mother shaped him into the person that he would become, amid their financial struggles. But because of getting admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Prayagraj, he was able to get quality education till class 12th.

From there, Naveen followed his path and finished his B.Tech degree from Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur.

It was during his B.Tech studies that he started getting interested in social work. In 2015, under the guidance of the then DM of Gorakhpur, IAS Ranjan Kumar, he ran the 'Rural Youth Leadership Program' for the youth of rural areas of Gorakhpur district. The program's objective was to develop leadership abilities among youth in rural areas. During this time, Naveen and Commissioner P Guruprasad of Gorakhpur adopted the Motiram Adda village in Khorabar block as their responsibility. They made the villagers aware of the government schemes.

Naveen is also a rare case when it comes to teaching management to government officers. Interestingly, he does not have any degree in the management field. But his knowledge on this subject is so commendable that he is called to give training on management subjects to officers and judges in paramilitary forces, police, administrative, and judicial services training academies of various states.

To date, Naveen has given management training to thousands of officers of the IRS, State Police Service, Administrative Service, and Central Reserve Force.

According to the News18 report, he is also a nominated member of various government committees of many states where he provides advice related to the management sector.

 

