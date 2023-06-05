Meet Abhishek Surana, IIT graduate, investment banker, left high-paying job abroad to crack UPSC exam, got 10th rank

It is the dream of millions of Indian to live abroad and work there but there are some who chose to return to India with an aim to serve their country. In this article we will talk about IAS officer Abhishek Surana, who left a high-paying job aboard to crack UPSC exam and became an IAS officer in order to serve India.

It is a known fact that UPSC exam is one of the toughest exams in India and every year lakhs of students from across the country appear in UPSC exam with an aim to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer.

IAS officer Abhishek Surana hails from Bhilwara, Rajasthan, and he has studied electrical engineering at IIT Delhi. After graduating from IIT, IAS officer Abhishek Surana started working as an investment banker in Barclays Investment Bank in Singapore. He then shifted to London to work for the same bank.

Later, IAS officer Abhishek Surana founded a mobile-based app start-up company and started working in Chile and this was the time when he felt that he should appear in UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. In 2014, Abhishek Surana returned to India and started preparation for UPSC exam.

Abhishek Surana failed to crack UPSC exam in his first two attempts but he continued to chase his dream and finally cracked UPSC exam in his third attempt and secured 250th rank. IAS officer Abhishek Surana then appeared in UPSC exam for the fourth time and secured AIR 10 in the fourth attempt. IAS officer Abhishek Surana is currently the Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Jodhpur.