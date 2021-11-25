Headlines

MCC NEET 2021 counselling date, registration, admission, fees, documents required, seats reservation - Latest updates

It is to be noted that NEET 2021 entrance exam result was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) few weeks ago.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2021, 10:57 AM IST

As lakhs of medical aspirants across India are waiting for the announcement of NEET 2021 counselling date, it is expected that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) would soon announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 counselling date.

It is to be noted that NEET 2021 entrance exam result was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) few weeks ago on its official website nta.neet.nic.

Sources claimed that the MCC would soon begin NEET 2021 counselling at centres across India.

The MCC, however, recently released a notice adivising the medical aspirants to remain on alert of any fake agents or allotment letters issued in their name. The MCC mentioned in its notice that no allotment letter is sent to the candidates directly by the MCC and a selected candidate is required to download their provisional allotment letter only from the official MCC website – www.mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have attained marks above the NEET 2021 cut-off need to register  themselves online at mcc.nic.in for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

The candidates also need to register themselves for the NEET 2021 counselling by entering their NEET score, personal contact and other important details.

The candidates will also have to pay NEET 2021 counselling fee. The candidates are required to pay two kinds of fees - non-refundable registration fee and refundable security fee.

NEET 2021 Counselling: How To Register

- Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

- Click on the 'counselling' section on the homepage and click on ‘new registration’ link

- Enter the required details

- Submit the form

- Download it and take a print out for future reference

NEET 2021 Admission

Candidates must report to the designated college within the allotted time after completing NEET 2021 online counselling. The candidates must visit the college with the downloaded allocation letter. Candidates are required to provide the essential papers in their original form as well as one set of photocopies.

Documents required for NEET Counselling 2021

- NEET admit card 2021

- NEET result 2021 or rank letter

- Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

- Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

- Valid, non-expired and government-issued photo ID proof

- 6-8 passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one submitted with the NEET 2020 application form)

- Caste Certificate (if applicable)

- Disability Certificate (if applicable)

- Provisional allotment letter

Seat Reservations

A seat allocation list will be generated on the basis of the candidate’s AIR rank and the selections filled out by them.

