Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 dates released at mahasscboard.in, check timetable here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the tentative schedule for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. Students who are due to appear for the MSBSHSE 10, 12th Exam 2021 can download the detailed subject-wise date sheet by logging onto the exam portal i.e. mahahsscboard.in.

As of now, the board has released the tentative time table only and the final one would be released soon after receiving and considering any objections received against it.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC exam dates 2021

Maharashtra HSC board examination will be held between April 29, 2021, and 20 May 2021, while Maharashtra HSC exam 2021 would be tentatively held from April 23 to May 21.

Detailed schedule of Maharashtra board exam 2021 is available on the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

According to the tentative time table released for Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021, the board is expected to hold the class 10 exams in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon shifts. The Morning shift will run from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM while the afternoon session will commence from 3PM and end at 6 PM.

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021 – Tentative Subject-wise Time Table

The SSC exams are scheduled to commence on April 29 with exam for 1st/2nd or 3rd Language Paper. The final exam of Class 10 students would be held on May 20, 2021 when exam for Second or Third Language would be held.

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2021 - Tentative Subject-wise datesheet

According to the tentative date sheet released today, the Maharashtra Board HSC Exam 2021 for both General and Vocational stream students will commence from April 23 with English Subject exam.

Apart from releasing the MSBSHSE HSC Exam 2021 for General & Bifocal (Old & New), the Board has also published the datesheet for Vocational Exam for both Old and New Syllabus.

