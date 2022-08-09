Search icon
Maharashtra 11th Admissions 2022: Last day to fill FYJC option form at 11thadmission.org.in, check details

Interested candidates can apply now on the official website - www.11thadmission.org.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

File Photo

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department are holding the Maharashtra 11th Admissions 2022. Today, August 9, 2022, is the last date to fill the 'option form part 2', according to the FYJC CAP regular round 2 schedules. Interested candidates can apply now on the official website - www.11thadmission.org.in. 

Maharashtra 11th Admissions 2022 is being held in two parts. It is important to note that the facility of new submission & updation of preferences for CAP seats in Option Form Part-2 for Maharashtra FYJC admissions is only available till 10 pm.

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: Steps to fill the option form 

Step 1: Visit the official website for Maharashtra 11th admissions - www.11thadmissions.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Login' option next to the student registration, on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide your login details and then access your database. 

Step 4: Fill out the Maharashtra FYJC option form part 2 and upload all the documents, as prompted.

Step 5: Your option form filling for 11th admissions will now be completed. 

Step 6: After submitting, you may download and print a copy, as required. 

For the unversed, the Maharashtra FYJC Seat Allotment for this round will be displayed on August 12, 2022. After that, students will have to complete their admission process by August 17, 2022.

