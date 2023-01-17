LIC, UPSC, Indian Navy: Here's a list of top government jobs to apply for THIS week

LIC , UPSC, Indian Navy and more government jobs open | Photo: PTI

For those who are looking for a job, here is a list of government jobs that candidates can apply for this week. From LIC to Indian Navy, many government job vacancies are now available. Check here for important dates, steps to apply, vacancy detail and more here.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist). As many as 300 vacancies are aimed to be filled through the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 drive. The LIC AAO Recruitment registration process began on January 15, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)- 31st Batch by from the official website-- licindia.in.

Name of the post: Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist)

Official Website: licindia.in

Last Date to Apply: January 31, 2023

UPSC Recruitment 2023

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has vacancies for Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture), Assistant Director (Toxicology), Scientist ‘B’, and others. Candidates who are interested in the job can apply online from the official website-- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This UPSC Recruitment 2023 drive is aiming to hire more than 100 posts. The application window to apply for the UPSC Recruitment 2023 will end on 2, 2023.

Name of the post: Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture), Assistant Director (Toxicology), Scientist ‘B’,

Official Website: upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in

Last Date to Apply: February 02

Indian Navy SSC Executive Recruitment 2023

The Indian Navy is looking for eligible unmarried men and unmarried women candidates to hire for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Executive Branch (Sports and Law) of the Indian Navy under Naval Orientation Course for course commencing Jun 2023 (AT 23) at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The last date to submit the application form is January 28.

Name of the post: Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Executive Branch (Sports and Law)

Official Website: joinindiannavy.gov.in

Last Date to Apply: January 28, 2023

Uttar Pradesh UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023

The government of Uttar Pradesh, Panchayati Raj Department is inviting applications from candidates to hire for the post of Panchayat Assistant/Accountant cum Data Entry Operator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job from the official website-- panchayatiraj.up.nic.in. The registration process is scheduled to begin on January 17, 2023 and it will end on February 2.

Name of the post: Panchayat Assistant/Accountant cum Data Entry Operator

Official Website: panchayatiraj.up.nic.in

Last Date to Apply: February 2, 2023

Assam Police Recruitment 2023

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has vacancies for Assistant Jailor posts in the Prison Department. Applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website at www.slprbassam.in. The last date to submit the online application form is February 02, 2023. A total of 32 vacancies will be filled through the Assam Police Recruitment 2023 drive.