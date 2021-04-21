Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: Education Minister Suresh Kumar makes BIG announcement

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday (April 21) reiterated that the Karnataka SSLC exams 2021 will be held as per schedule and the exams won’t be cancelled or postponed. It is to be noted that Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 is scheduled to be held from June 21 till July 5.

The Karnataka education minister said that examinations would be conducted offline as per the date sheet released earlier by the state education board.

Kumar's announcement means that Karnataka is on course to become one of the few states in the country to conduct the decision to hold state board examinations for Class 10 (SSLC) students. The decision is surprising because even the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have cancelled the examinations due to the sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

The Karnataka Edcuation Minister, however, said that the students of classes 1 to 9 must not be asked to physically attend the examinations and the schools must complete the evaluation process for these classes and declare the results by April 30.

Karnataka government has also announced summer holidays for students of Classes 1 to 8 from May 1 to June 14. Classes for the next academic year are scheduled to begin on June 15.