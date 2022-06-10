JOTOBOTO: The Best CBSE, GSEB learning app that has taken over the digital education sector.

Offering the best of English Grammar and Social Science learning, JOTOBOTO turns students into skilled individuals.

The kind of success and the level of momentum a few brands and businesses have attained today cannot just be attributed to the visionary ideas of founders and entrepreneurs. One cannot go without crediting how the advent of technology has also played a major role in turning ordinary brands and platforms into extraordinary success stories in their fields, even amidst tough competition. We couldn't help but notice how a certain e-learning platform has attained such exceptional buzz and recognition in the digital education sector lately; we are talking about JOTOBOTO, which has risen to the top as a unique learning app for CBSE and GSEB students, offering them learning through smart devices.

JOTOBOTO has proved how a well-thought-of idea can change the entire industry of education for the better by moving things to the digital sector. The team has been offering visualized classes for students of standard 9-12, providing them an e-learning experience where they learn everything through an effortless combination of audio-visuals. This is something that has helped garner the app, outstanding success in the industry. Especially in English and Social Science, the e-learning platform allows students to better their understanding of the subjects and every lesson, making their fundamentals clear and turning them into more skilled individuals.

With Social Science, they cover subjects like History, Civics, and Economics, and Geography. With English Grammar, they provide separate videos for learning with tests, offering interactive learning, where the videos help reinforce what is already taught in class. With offline learning, students tend to forget things easily, but with JOTOBOTO and its subscribed videos, they can watch them anywhere, anytime, which helps in enhancing their learning abilities to eventually gain excellent marks in exams.

Jacqueline Chinai, the founder and mentor of JOTOBOTO, saw a gap in the education sector, where she noticed students learning without understanding basic concepts. Hence, she decided to come up with JOTOBOTO to change the entire concept of learning by introducing audio-visual learning experiences to improve their potential, develop their cognitive skills, improve their vocabulary and pronunciation and make them more confident as students and individuals.

Check out its website, WWW.JOTOBOTO.COM, to know more.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.