JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result to release TODAY at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2022 is currently being conducted for all qualified, non-qualified candidates, and candidates outside of Uttar Pradesh. The JEECUP Uttar Pradesh Counseling Round 5 Allotment Result is all set to release today - October 1, 2022. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their JEE CUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result on the official website - www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The candidates who will not be allotted a seat in the UP Polytechnic Counselling process can apply for the next round. The council will conduct a total of 8 rounds out of which five rounds have been completed. The JEE CUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 5 will be released today.

According to the official notice, after the results for Round 5 are released today, candidates who want to apply for a better seat or have not been allotted a seat can register for Round 6.

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Schedule Round 5

5th Round of seat allotment October 1, 2022

5th Round Document Verification: From October 1, 2022, to October 3, 2022, up to 5:00 pm

5th Round Fee Deposition: From October 1, 2022, to October 3, 2022

Admitted Seat Withdrawal: September 28, 2022, to October 3, 2022

6th Round New Registration: October 6, 2022, to October 8, 2022

JEECUP Counselling 2022: List of required documents

Valid proof id – Aadhar Card

Class 10 and Class 12 certificates

JEECUP 2022 Admit Card

JEECUP 2022 Rank Card

JEECUP Counseling Allotment Letter

Character certificate

Migration certificate and reservation certificate if applicable

Two photographs

Domicile certificate

Photocopies of the documents mentioned above

For the unversed, the registrations for Round 5 began on September 28, 2022, and the last date for registering and online payment was September 30, 2022.