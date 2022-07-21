JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Session 2 releasing today at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the admit card of JEE Main 2022 for the Session 2 Exams today. Once released, candidates can download JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022. Before the release of the JEE Main session 2 admit cards, NTA will be releasing the exam city slips for candidates.

JEE Main Session 2 Official Notice

According to NTA's notice, the JEE Main Session 2 exam will begin on July 25, 2022, for 6,29,778 candidates. The exam will be conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India. To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as their DOB and their JEE Main Session 2 application number.

The admit card can then be downloaded and kept safe for future use.

NTA released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 on its official website on July 11.

JEE Main session 1 exam 2022 Result: Percentile

290 Around- 99.998- 99.9989

284 Around- 99.996

270 Around- 99.990

267 Around- 99.952

NTA JEE Main 2022 admit card phase 2: Steps to download