Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Session 2 releasing today at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Session 2: NTA will be releasing the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 for the Session 2 Exams today, July 21, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 07:08 AM IST

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Session 2 releasing today at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in
File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the admit card of JEE Main 2022 for the Session 2 Exams today. Once released, candidates can download JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Session 2 is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022. Before the release of the JEE Main session 2 admit cards, NTA will be releasing the exam city slips for candidates. 

JEE Main Session 2 Official Notice 

According to NTA's notice, the JEE Main Session 2 exam will begin on July 25, 2022, for 6,29,778 candidates. The exam will be conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India. To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as their DOB and their JEE Main Session 2 application number.

The admit card can then be downloaded and kept safe for future use.

NTA released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 on its official website on July 11.  

JEE Main session 1 exam 2022 Result: Percentile

290 Around- 99.998- 99.9989 
284 Around- 99.996 
270 Around- 99.990 
267 Around- 99.952

NTA JEE Main 2022 admit card phase 2: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Download Admit Card for JEE Main 2022 Session 2” link on the home web page once released.
  • Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin without any mistakes.
  • JEE Main 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Check your details on the admit card 
  • Download and take a print out of the JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 397 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.