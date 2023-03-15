JEE Main 2023 registration window reopened: How to apply, deadline, website here

JEE Main 2023 Registration window reopened| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the window for registration to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 today (March 15) and the window will close on March 16. The JEE Main 2023 registration process was closed on March 12 but a few students raised issues and said they were unable to fill out the form due to some unavoidable reasons.

Candidates who could not apply for the JEE Main 2023 can still submit their application through the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Official notification released by NTA reads, “Meanwhile, a few representations are being received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2. This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who applied for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 but could not register for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as a fresh candidate for the JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2."

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration: How to apply