Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for 113 posts at indianarmy.nic.in, know eligibility, steps to apply

File photo

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The applications are invited for 113 Health Inspector, barber and Chowkidar posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Indian Army at indianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Health Inspector: 58 posts

Barber: 12 posts

Chowkidar: 43 posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification:

Barber: Candidate must be a matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognised Board with proficiency in barber’s trade job.

Chowkidar: Candidate must be a matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognised Board.

Health Inspector: Candidate must be a matriculation or equivalent qualification, and Sanitary Inspector Course Certificate from a recognised Institute.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Age Limit: Candidates who want to apply for the post of Barber and Chowkidar must be between 18 to 25 years of age. Meanwhile, candidates applying for the posts of Health Inspector must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Selection process: Selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit in the written exams and quality in skill/trade test if any.

Important points:

- The last date for receiving of application will be 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement

- Number of posts is likely to change no extra weightage will be given to additional/ extra or higher qualifications for recruitment.

- Application can be filled in Hindi/ English

- Application will be accepted only through Registered post or speed post. The application should be addressed to (presiding Officer BOO-I), HQ Southern Command C/o, 4012 Field Hospital, C/o 56 APO, Pin-904012

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification: davp.nic.in